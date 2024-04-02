Water woes for small community outside Salina

SUNDOWNER WEST, Kan. (KSNW) – Some residents at the Sundowner West housing development outside Salina say they do not trust the local water source.

“We don’t drink the water,” said Sundowner resident Colby Hamel. “When we came out here, we noticed the water was discolored. So if you boil it, it turns even more yellow and brown.”

Other residents say they have noticed discolored water and fine particles in the water.

“The odor in the water. The cloudiness of the water,” said resident Misty Livingston-Holmes. “Sometimes when we turn on our faucets it will be a yellow.”

Scott Kolling is in charge of the water supply at Sundowner, about five miles east of Salina, just off Interstate 70. Kolling was out of town on Monday but did tell KSN on the phone the water has a clean bill of health from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for drinking after testing. He says there was a boil order issued in January after a pressure drop in the lines. That boil order has since been lifted.

Kolling put KSN in touch with maintenance and apprentice operator Aaron Gentry at Sundowner.

“Yes, working on the water,” said Gentry, who also lives at Sundowner. “Yes, I drink it at my house. I live out here, yep.”

Gentry says they do monthly testing for bacteria and continue to send samples to KDHE for clarity on the safety of the water.

“And we are working with a company called Waterwise that helps us pump in chemicals to make sure that the water is clean, drinkable and all that stuff, ” added Gentry. “And they actually are coming out and testing also.”

As for Hamel, she says it’s the color and smell that has a lasting impact on her family. They do not use the water for taking a bath.

“You can, but it leaves an odor in your hair. We don’t allow our kids to take baths. We only let them show and it has to be quickly,” said Hamel. “We’ve always used water we bought at the store to cook with, to make ice with, to feed, give the dogs water. If I won’t give it to myself or my kids, I won’t give it to my dogs.”

Gentry says individual residents may need to check the lines in their own homes to make sure those are clear.

Still, residents say they want more action to improve the water quality.

“We would consider moving, but we moved out here for the (El Saline) school district. And living out here is great. The sunsets are fantastic. Other than the water, we love it out here.

KSN also talked to one resident who says she has started a water drive for residents who have concerns about the water.

