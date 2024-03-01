Water service shutdown will impact St. Joseph residents tonight

Feb. 29—About 5,700 St. Joseph customers will be without water overnight Thursday into Friday as system valves are replaced.

Missouri American Water crews are working in the area of 18th and Highly streets. Work requiring a service interruption will begin about 9 p.m. Thursday and be completed by 6 a.m. Friday.

The interruption is taking place during the overnight hours to minimize inconvenience to customers, Missouri American Water officials said.

Valves are a critical part of the system as they can be used to redirect water flow during a water main break.