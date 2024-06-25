Water shoots from break in Scott Township

Water shot in the air when a pipe broke early Tuesday morning in Scott Township.

The water main broke around 3:45 a.m. on Sandridge Drive. It was shut off soon after.

There’s no word yet on how many homes are impacted or if any properties have been damaged.

