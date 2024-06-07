Water and sewer bills to increase after Wednesday vote

Jun. 6—Taking a shower, watering your plants and washing your hands are about to cost more. In response to rising operational costs, the governing board of the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a rate increase for water and sewer.

What's the damage?

The base rate increase, which affects both commercial and residential customers, is 12%. The last increase, of 5%, happened two years ago.

For the average family using about 5,000 gallons of water, said ABCWUA spokesperson David Morris, that adds up to an approximate $6 increase to $56.73.

Although the water authority also bills for trash pickup, those rates will not be impacted.

What happens next?

Take a look at your next bill. Notice of the rate increase will be included on the July and August bills, with the increase taking effect on the August bill. Morris said notice typically isn't sent out until a rate change has final approval.

Why the increase?

Between fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 — the last time rates were increased — costs jumped by about $4.4 million, Morris said.

This fiscal year, costs are expected to surge by $10 million, with a higher price for construction, materials and chemicals.

Power and chemicals cost $3.6 million more now than they did in 2022, Morris previously told the Journal. Increased costs for concrete and other materials have driven up the cost of maintaining pipes and other infrastructure, he said.

How do we compare?

For six units of water, which is about 5,000 gallons, the new rates fall between those of San Antonio, at $51.43, and Denver, at $71.68. In New Mexico, a comparable bill in Santa Fe would cost $73.97, and one in Rio Rancho would cost $106.10, according to a local rate comparison by the water authority.