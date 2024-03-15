Water sales, hangers, lawsuit on City Council agenda

Wichita Falls city councilors will consider a new contract to sell water to Holliday when the council meets 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the MPEC Exhibit Hall.

The new contract would be for 20 years and would require Holliday to either follow or have more restrictive water conservation and drought contingency plans than Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls City Council will meet at MPEC for two years while City Hall is being overhauled.

The rate to the Archer County community of 1,758 residents would be $5.67 per 1,000 gallons. The rate could be revised annually. Wichita Falls is the town’s only water source.

Councilors will also be asked to authorize and application to the Texas Department of Transportation for a $1.329 million grant to demolish city-owned hangers at Kickapoo Downtown Airport, build new hangers, extend a sewer line and place a fire hydrant centrally on the field.

Council members will be asked to sign off about a $1.67 million purchase of a new waterslide as Castaway Cove Waterpark.

In closed door session, councilors will huddle to discuss a lawsuit filed against the city by Leetech Solutions, which was granted a $389,000 contract in June 2021 to do work on some of the city’s sewer lift stations.

In August 2023, councilors voted to terminate the contract because the work had stopped and was mostly incomplete.

In September 2023, Leetech filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the city, claiming the city actively interfered and prevented the project from being completed. The case is scheduled to go to court in June.

Also in executive session, councilors will discuss negotiations over city-owned property at lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo.

Tuesday’s will be the first meeting of the council in the Seminar Room of the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall while City Hall undergoes extensive renovations for the next two years.

