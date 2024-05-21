Water rescue underway on Mountain Island Lake: Medic

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A water rescue is underway on Mountain Island Lake Tuesday evening.

According to Medic, emergency crews are responding to the end of Duke Access Road, where the Neck Road Boat Ramp is located. The Huntersville Fire Department, Mount Holly Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on scene for a missing person.

Last summer, a missing swimmer was found dead in Mountain Island after a dayslong search.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

