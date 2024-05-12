Water rescue in American River turns fatal, officials say

(FOX40.COM) — A woman died early Sunday afternoon after an attempted water rescue in the American River, according to state park officials.

Officials said officers with California State Parks, CAL Fire, Auburn Fire, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a water rescue on Sunday near the confluence of the American River.

Rescue efforts located the woman and attempted to provide medical aid, but she was later declared dead by medical personnel.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family,” officials said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

