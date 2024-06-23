Water receeding in Rochester after weekend of heavy rains

Jun. 23—ROCHESTER — A dry Sunday is offering city public works a day of rest.

Rounds of heavy rain from Friday through Saturday night put crews on alert to respond to potential flooding as the Zumbro River and its tributaries through the city rose to near flood levels.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, more than 4.5 inches of rain fell on Rochester through 6 a.m. Saturday morning before more storms moved in throughout the day.

High water levels on the South fork of the Zumbro River gave stormwater nowhere to go along West River Parkway Saturday. That closed the street temporarily as more rain fell throughout the day. By Sunday morning, the road was open again as water went back down.

"The South fork of the Zumbro is a very "flashy" river," said Aaron Luckstein, deputy public works director. "It will be quick to rise and quick to go back down."

The river is forecast to continue to drop, he added.

The river's tributaries in the city behave in a similar way, he said.

Cascade Creek nearly reached flood stage, rising about 6 feet. Bear Creek also came up but stayed below flood stage. However, trails in some areas along those creeks and the Zumbro River were underwater. Those trails will remain closed through Sunday until city staff inspect the trails for damage early Monday, Luckstein said.

However, city staff have so far found no damage to the city's storm and sanitary sewer systems nor had any reports of property damage due to those systems failing to work as designed, Luckstein added.

One of the areas city crews had to staff over the weekend was the Silver Lake dam. As city officials have noted before, the dam isn't part of the city's flood control system.

"The dam itself is essentially a bottleneck in the system," Luckstein said. "It essentially holds water back in a negative way."

Crews were at the site to open the dam gates and increase the water flow through the system to prevent flooding downstream and ensure water is moving through the system at about the same rate it's coming in.

"It's essentially designed to act as if the dam's not there," Luckstein said.

A proposed removal of the dam and redesign of Silver Lake would make that work unnecessary. The proposed modifications would allow water to move through without having people on staff raising and lowering gates.

City staff will inspect the reservoir structures Monday, but no problems have been reported and they are still well below capacity. The National Weather Service is predicting potential storms with heavy rain Monday night. Luckstein said the reservoir capacity and the "flashy" nature of the creeks and rivers will mean the system will likely be able to handle another round of heavy rain.

"We should have the capacity even if we get one to 2 inches of rain," Luckstein said.

Meanwhile, city workers who have been inspecting city infrastructure, monitoring water levels and staffing the city's emergency operations center get a day off before reporting for duty again Monday.