Water rates to increase in July

Mar. 14—Creston Waterworks Board Tuesday approved a water rate increase effective July 1.

"For the last few years with COVID, inflation was 9 % and our increases were 4. We've been eating half the cost of inflation," said General Manager Steve Guthrie. "And the rates will help pay for the water main improvement project."

Converting the numbers to gallons, Guthrie recommended the minimum usage go from 2,100 gallons a month at $21.62 to $24.62. That is a $2.60 increase a month.

Guthrie said the average user is at 4,000 gallons. At that amount, the monthly cost will go from $41.15 to $46.10.

Guthrie emphasized the water portion of Creston's utility bills.

"If there is a $100 bill, $25 is garbage, $35 is sewer and the $40 is us," he used as an example.

The rates were approved in a 3-0 vote.

The board also approved the operational budget 3-0 for fiscal year 2025 that begins July1. Guthrie said much of the budget numbers reflect not having Southern Iowa Rural Water Association. After decades of purchasing water from Creston, the association opened its own water treatment plant late last year east of Creston. The association was paying about 75% of all expenses at Creston's water plant.

Guthrie said the expected expenses at Creston's plant next fiscal year is $954,500. That is a $1.4 million reduction from $2,335,500. Chemical costs to treat water will go from about $1 million this year to $200,000. Utilities to run Creston's plant are forecast to drop from $320,000 to $75,000.

"That's a big difference," he said.

The association paid Creston $1.5 million as required to end the agreement between the two entities.

Guthrie said the extensive water main replacement project is scheduled later this year. The project may qualify for federal funding to replace lead based water pipes which he said will help with the cost. Some of Creston's infrastructure goes back to the late 1800s.

"It's too early to know," he said.

In other water news...

Guthrie said 12 Mile Lake's water amount increased 3 inches in the past month, mainly because of snow melt. The lake is 48 inches below maximum capacity. Several water main issues have been addressed in the 700 block of North Walnut.

Board members Mark Eblen and Melissa Driskell were not in attendance.