Water outlook looks promising for the Boise River Basin

In the wake of Universal Music Group's (UMG) public spat with TikTok, which saw the label pulling its full catalog from the video app earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its deal with Spotify. On Thursday, UMG announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with the streaming music service that will focus on "music discovery and social interaction" as well as enhanced fan experiences. The addition of music videos is included among these new features in the U.S.