Water matters: Solutions for a Changing World

May 5—The 7th edition of the Next Generation Water Summit (NGWS), sponsored by the City of Santa Fe, is set to take place on June 20-21st at the Roundhouse. This year's venue offers an ideal environment for tackling collective solutions to regional and national water challenges while involving stakeholders from the building and development community, water reuse professionals and water policymakers across the nation. The benefits of this summit extend to both staff and the public, ranging from personal and professional development opportunities to networking and knowledge dissemination. Moreover, the Summit fosters a sense of community within various fields and industries, providing a platform for individuals with shared interests to converge and collaborate. These gatherings also contribute to a sense of belonging, which can be valuable for personal and professional growth, as well as helping to foster a robust support network.

Previous summits have focused on critical topics such as the aridification of the Southwest, social equity, the energy-water nexus, climate change and comprehensive conservation efforts. Distinguished speakers including Jim White, Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jonathan Overpeck have shared their insights on climate impacts. Keynotes from political figures such as U.S. Representatives Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger-Fernandez, alongside Senator Tom Udall, have added depth to the discussions.

With Gallons per Capita per Day (GPCD) on the rise across New Mexico due to limited rainfall and increasing temperatures, there's an urgent need to facilitate collaboration and interdisciplinary interactions to address water challenges. The informal setting of the Summit encourages creativity and brainstorming among attendees, leading to the formation of new research, projects, partnerships and initiatives. The Summit also provides locals with a chance to learn more about the water conservation efforts in Santa Fe and explore further opportunities available to them. On Saturday, June 22nd, there will be demonstration tours and a tabling event at the Water Conservation Office across from Midtown Bistro, offering resources to the public and showcasing sustainable practices.

The city's water conservation program has thoughtfully considered over 2,100 pieces of public input gathered for its five-year water conservation plan, informing radio show themes, community partnerships, neighborhood pilot programs and the annual scorecard (available at www.savewatersantafe.com). As the program gears up for an update to its water conservation plan, public input remains crucial, shaping the direction of initiatives and programming.

The Next Generation Water Summit serves as a vital platform for discussing topics important to Santa Fe residents, guided by expert insights and engaging discussions. All city and county residents can virtually attend the NGWS free of charge. Register today at www.NextGenerationWaterSummit.com and consider sponsoring the event by contacting Glenn Schiffbauer at 505-501-0222. Let's collaborate to shape a sustainable water future and contribute to meaningful change.

Christine Y. Chavez has a background in water rights administration and energy and water conservation program management in New Mexico. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a B.S. in environmental science and an M.S. in biology. Christine is the manager of the City of Santa Fe's Water Conservation Office. She may be reached at 505-955-4219 or cychavez@santafenm.gov.