Water main repairs to cause weeklong road closures in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Charlotte drivers will have to find a new route around a road closure by Charlotte Water next week.

Charlotte Water officials said crews will be working on water transmission mains at the intersection of Mallard Creek Road and Prosperity Church Road/W. Mallard Creek Church Road. The work will cause the closure starting Monday, April 15, and last until April 19.

Northbound drivers on Mallard Creek Road will be detoured onto W. Mallard Creek Church to Interstate 85 North to I-485 back to Mallard Creek.

Some lanes of Prosperity Church and Mallard Creek south of the intersection also will be closed, plus the sidewalk on the Cochran Commons side of the intersection.

The project is part two of the improvements and repairs program.

If necessary, crews may need to close lanes Monday, April 22.

