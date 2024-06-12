Sinkhole displaces 20 residents in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A sinkhole displaced close to 20 residents early Wednesday morning, June 12 in Central El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The Fire Department says they responded to a water main break at the 3700 block of Tularosa Avenue at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 12.

At around midnight, residents were being evacuated from the area. No injuries have been reported.

Sun Metro is assisting families with transportation. Red Cross also assisted at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.

