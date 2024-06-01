LIVE UPDATES: Crews continue working on major water main breaks in downtown, midtown Atlanta

Multiple water main breaks have been reported in midtown Atlanta, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

On Friday night, police say they responded to the area of 11th Street NE and West Peachtree Street NE in reference to a water main break. A portion of West Peachtree Street has been blocked off until the issue can be resolved.

Two large water main breaks caused customers to be without water in a large area of northwest Atlanta, from downtown to westside to midtown to southwest Atlanta. A boil water advisory is in effect in parts of metro Atlanta.

The first of which was at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive around 8 a.m. A spokesperson from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the break was a 48-inch transmission line that directly connected to the city’s water treatment plant.

A water outage was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. for parts of metro Atlanta as workers started to repair the pipe. It’s unclear when the water will come back on.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management initially said the water disruption would be city-wide, but then clarified it is limited to the impacted area.

LIVE UPDATES

11:03 a.m.

Grady Memorial Hospital has released a statement saying they have low water pressure, but are accepting emergency patients. Elective procedures are still being canceled.

“Grady continues to experience low water pressure due to a water main break in City of Atlanta. However, we remain fully operational and our emergency room is accepting all patients. To ensure patient safety elective procedures remain canceled at this time. Hospital leadership and our facilities team are working directly with our care teams to ensure we maintain the same level of quality medical care for our patients.”

10:41 a.m.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has backtracked their statement on repairs being completed at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr. They anticipate three more hours of repairs before completion.

10:28 a.m.

Grady Memorial Hospital and neighboring hospitals, as well as the Fulton County Jail has water service, according to the public information officer for Mayor Andre Dickens’ office.

10:17 a.m.

Atlanta Watershed Management officials say repairs have been made to the water main break on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr. and they are slowly pressurizing the system. There is no timeline for when it will be fully restored.

Crews are now working to repair the water main break at W. Peachtree Street and 11th Street.

9:29 a.m.

Nine Fulton County library locations will remain closed on Saturday: Auburn Avenue Research, Central, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Louise Watley @ Southeast, Mechanicsville, Metropolitan, Washington Park and West End.

Public water fountains are closed at all other Fulton County libraries.

9:15 a.m.

Water Commissioner Al Wiggins, Jr. will provide updates on the water main breaks impacting Atlanta at around 9:30 a.m., according to department officials.

8:32 a.m.

The Georgia Aquarium will remain closed on Saturday. Spokespeople say the water issue in the city is not affecting animals, but is affecting guest areas.

6:10 a.m.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said repairs at multiple water main breaks are still underway but no expected time for completion is currently available.

5:03 a.m.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is investigating a potential water main break on Berkeley Avenue NW, according to the city’s water outage map.

4:40 a.m.

Work crews on the scene at Atlantic Drive told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin that they were able to lock the water main break quickly overnight. While the water was temporarily turned off for an area of roughly two blocks, they expect service to be restored before 6 a.m.

2:34 a.m.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management reported another possible water main break on Atlantic Drive is under investigation.

A potential water main break is being investigated near 1190 Atlantic Dr. NW.

It could result in a temporary disruption of water service for residents and businesses.

The water main break on Beechwood Drive was repaired and service was restored shortly after 10 p.m.

10:36 p.m.

The Atlanta Police Department reported they responded to the area of 11th Street NE and West Peachtree Street NE in reference to what appears to be a water main break.

5:47 p.m.

Megan Thee Stallion announced on Twitter that tonight’s show at State Farm Arena has been postponed until Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing,” she wrote. “I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.”

Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing 🥺



State Farm Arena confirmed that tickets for tonight’s show will automatically be honored on Sunday.

5:50 p.m.

Nine MARTA stations have been shut down due to the water outage. They include the West End, Lakewood, Five Points, Georgia State, King Memorial, Inman Park, Candler Park, Bankhead and College Park stations.

4:35 p.m.

Water service disruption will begin at 5 p.m. for the affected areas.

3:56 p.m.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the DWM is cleared to lift it after sampling protocols.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols. DWM has developed an informative video outlining proper procedures to take during a boil water advisory. #ATLDWM



3:23 p.m.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue has sent a 3,000-gallon water tanker to the city of Atlanta.

“DeKalb County is honored to be able to support the city of Atlanta during this crisis,” DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said. “DeKalb County stands ready to provide additional resources if needed.”

2:37 p.m.

A third main appears to have broken in the West Paces Ferry area. That break, on Beechwood Road, is affecting residents, businesses and hydrants in that area. It’s unclear if that main break is related to the other two.

2:23 p.m.

Parts of metro Atlanta in the shaded area will experience a water outage starting at 5 p.m. when crews start to make repairs. People in those areas are asked to prepare to not have water for an “unspecified” amount of time.

The DWM is asking for immediate water restrictions to allow system pressures to rebuild.

2:12 p.m.

A boil water advisory has been issued for much of metro Atlanta. Anyone experiencing low pressure or outages are asked to boil water before drinking or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing teeth.

DWM is also reporting another main has broken in East Atlanta in the area of 2922 Glenwood Ave.

It’s unclear when water will be restored or how many customers have been affected.

2:10 p.m.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management now says a 36-inch main has also broken. Both pipes are transmission lines that carry large volumes of water to the metro Atlanta area.

Water main break in northwest Atlanta

