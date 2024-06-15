Water main break impacting 30 customers in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

A water main break is impacting over two dozen customers in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the area of Crucible Street and Lorenz Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said the break has been isolated and crews are repairing the water main.

The break, which was on an 9-inch water main, is impacting 30 customers, PWSA said.

Service is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Customers can check the Service Outage page on PWSA’s website for more information.

