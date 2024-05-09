Water main break causes Boil Water Advisory, impacts thousands across Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Parts of the District are still under a Boil Water Advisory following a water main break in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning.

DC Water officials say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 20” water main broke at the corner of 41st and Morrison Streets in Upper Northwest. About 4,800 customers were affected by the water main break.

“When it broke there was a loss of pressure in the system. So, some of our customers had little or no water pressure,” DC Water spokesperson John Lisle said.

Lisle said they wanted to ensure no bacteria or contaminants got into the system, so they put out a Boil Water Advisory.

“Asking customers not to drink the water without boiling it,” he said. “Not to cook with it, not to brush their teeth with it, that sort of thing. Boil it first for at least a minute before they use it.”

Several businesses in Northwest were also affected by the water main break. Employees at one juice and smoothie shop say it has impacted their business greatly.

“Right when we got the advisory we were told to stop serving ice in the smoothies, so we had to go out and buy some ice,” Robeks employee Angel Ruiz said.

Ruiz says the Boil Water Advisory has made him a little anxious.

“We can’t wash the vegetables or the fruits for our juices,” he said. “So, that’s going to be a little tricky.”

He’s not certain how they’re going to serve their customers in the coming days.

“I think it’s more nervous for how tomorrow is going to look like,” Ruiz said. “Especially with our juices. Luckily, I don’t work tomorrow but, I am thinking about the people tomorrow.”

DC Water officials say the Boil Water Advisory will be lifted when tests on two consecutive days show no bacteria, which they anticipate will be on Friday.

