Water deliveries underway for customers of Fresno Irrigation District
Water deliveries are underway for customers of the Fresno Irrigation District.
Water deliveries are underway for customers of the Fresno Irrigation District.
Tesla stock is tumbling after the EV maker reported a significant delivery miss for the first quarter. The Q1 delivery report comes after Tesla warned in January that its vehicle volume growth rate would be "notably lower" than in 2023.
Tesla delivered far fewer EVs than expected in the first three months of 2024.
Telegram users will get access to the app's new business features for free -- if they have a paid Premium account.
Over 40,000 customers have reportedly canceled their reservation for a Fisker Ocean and asked the company for a refund.
Volkswagen's RooBadge aims to reduce car-kangaroo collisions in Australia. The directional speaker could eventually work on deer, and on any model of car.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
This week, TC's auto reporter Sean O'Kane revealed how EV startup Fisker temporarily lost track of millions of dollars in customer payments as it scaled up deliveries, leading to an internal audit that started in December and took months to complete. Mostaque’s departure from Stability AI -- the startup known for its popular image generation tool Stable Diffusion -- comes amid an ongoing struggle for stability (pun intended) at the company, which was reportedly spending ~$8 million a month as of October 2023 with little revenue to show for it. Fisker suspended: Fisker's bad week continued with a halt in the startup's stock trading.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
Orbit Fab wants to build "gas stations" for satellites -- which means it needs the gas cap, a mechanism for transferring propellant from an orbital tanker to the customer spacecraft. The Colorado-based startup (and former TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield finalist) has been in operation since 2018, and its CEO and co-founder Daniel Faber has been working in the space industry for decades; he’s likely best known for heading up Deep Space Industries (DSI), a company that was targeting asteroid mining. The company, which was founded in 2012, was acquired by Bradford Space seven years later.
This workhorse is over 40% off and is loved by over 21,000 shoppers! It even doubles as an aromatherapy machine!
Nearly 20,000 reviewers say the stylish, supportive kicks are just what the doctor ordered, and they come in over 30 colors.
Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was just sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New York court. He was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Three legal experts weigh in on the Diddy sex trafficking investigation and why the rapper should be "worried."
Experts break down the trend of adding supplements to your water.
The 2025 Polestar 4 is priced between the 2 and the 3, and it's offered in numerous configurations including rear- and all-wheel-drive.
Wastewater from places like breweries and food processing plants can’t be dumped down the drain; it has to be specially treated, a costly endeavor that often happens offsite. Fudge’s company, Wase, is offering them an alternative: treat the water on site, and get some free energy to boot. Harvesting methane from organic waste and using it to produce electricity or heat is nothing new.
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
Not many startups can claim Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta as paying customers, but Confetti can. Not bad going for an events and team-building startup blindsided by a pandemic that pushed much of its target market to hunker down behind closed doors, forcing Confetti to rebuild its business model in a matter of weeks. Most companies would be happy to have just a couple of the trillion-dollar tech giants on Confetti's customer list, which is why it's particularly notable that a fairly under-the-radar startup can lay claim to so many big-name logos.
Uzum, an e-commerce startup offering online shopping, fintech and food deliveries to millions of customers in Uzbekistan, has raised $114 million in funding, becoming the country's first unicorn with a valuation of $1.16 billion. Uzbekistan is fertile ground for startups, given the fact that people aged below 30 constitute about 60% of its population of over 35 million. In 2020, the Central Asian nation had nearly 1,200 startups, 85% of which were at the seed stage.