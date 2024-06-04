Water deal for Navajo and Hopi tribes still has a (Capitol) Hill to climb

Navajo and Hopi are hardly friends.

Yet they have unanimously agreed to a deal that could finally bring running water to thousands of tribal homes that lack it in northeastern Arizona.

The wide-reaching settlement would resolve a slew of tribal water claims in Arizona, not just those for the Little Colorado River that have been tied up in court for generations.

As a result, Navajo and Hopi would be entitled to water from the Little Colorado River and the Colorado River, as well as to the effluent they produce and the groundwater that lies beneath their lands.

The deal also carves out a permanent homeland for the San Juan Southern Paiute tribe and quantifies water rights for use on those lands.

That’s huge.

How Arizona and tribes found compromise

The closest Arizona ever got to a settlement was more than a decade ago, when some tribal members balked at the last minute and the deal fell apart under its own weight.

Even a few years ago, most folks would tell you that it was a lost cause to try to amicably settle water claims for the Navajo Nation, the nation’s largest tribe, and their historic Hopi rivals outside of court.

But a few things have changed since then:

As the trial for the Little Colorado River progressed, it became increasingly clear that neither Navajo nor Hopi would get anything close to the water they wanted from the litigation.

Then the pandemic hit, and the public health crisis that emerged only underlined the need to provide water to Navajo and Hopi homes.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs took office with a new approach to negotiations, stripping out provisions that had long been sticking points.

And funding began to flow to tribes from the federal infrastructure law — all of which led to meaningful compromises.

Proposed water settlement has a lot to like

The deal that emerged has a lot to like.

It should create a far more diverse and stable water portfolio for the tribes than they would have gotten in court.

Navajo and Hopi would agree to jointly manage the groundwater under their lands, setting pumping limits for each to help protect the long-term health of the aquifers.

The deal also should speed resolution of non-tribal claims to the Little Colorado by years and completely avoid what likely would have been a decades-long trial to resolve the tribes’ claims to the Colorado River.

Why it's so hard: For some cities to get off groundwater

And that should make it easier for all of us to plan for the long haul, knowing that a judge won’t come along sometime in the future — when water supplies are likely stretched even more than they are now — and rearrange the deck.

But the settlement still has a hill to climb.

Capitol Hill, that is, where Congress must sign off on the settlement and fund its eye-popping $5 billion price tag.

But it also faces hurdles in Congress

Navajo leaders have robust plans to justify why the tribes need $5 billion to provide clean, running water across their expansive lands, an area larger than at least 10 states.

But that’s also $3 billion more than the largest tribal water settlement Congress has approved to date.

Because the Navajo Nation encompasses parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, and is split between the Colorado River’s two basins, this latest settlement would allow Navajo and Hopi to move water across state lines and between basins.

Doing so would help run water lines more directly and serve more people in remote communities, but it also could be controversial because neither is currently allowed under the current “law of the river,” a century’s worth of laws, court rulings and regulations that help govern water use on the mighty Colorado.

Some worry about the precedent that could set, particularly as negotiations shape up on the next several decades of river management.

The settlement also allows the tribes to lease and store water, which could help them pencil out long-term water delivery costs and better manage supplies while infrastructure is built.

But those provisions also could be controversial among tribal and non-tribal members who don’t want this water sent elsewhere, even temporarily.

Can we find the unity to pass this deal?

If a deal this monumental is going to fly through a lame-duck Congress, Western states must strongly argue in favor of it.

The good news is that the current Congress has been more open to approving tribal settlements, as has the current federal administration.

But it’s also widely accepted that if that administration or Congress markedly changes, the deal could be DOA after December.

So, the clock to build support is ticking.

Keep an eye on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who noted in a statement that he “looks forward to working with tribes and water users to introduce and enact legislation,” and Republican Rep. Eli Crane, whose district includes Navajo and Hopi lands but some fear could be pressured by MAGA colleagues to balk at the cost.

Crane has remained mum on the deal.

If the Arizona delegation isn’t strongly united and pressing for a resolution, this hill could prove insurmountable.

Reach Allhands at joanna.allhands@arizonarepublic.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @joannaallhands.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Navajo and Hopi water deal has a (Capitol) Hill to climb