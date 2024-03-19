Water bottle distribution continues Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A free water distribution event will continue Tuesday for Grand Rapids residents who are impacted by the boil water advisory in effect east of US-131 and north of Hall Street.

Vehicles can come to the parking lot of the fire department at 1635 Leonard Street NE from 8 a.m. to 8 pm. That’s where the city of Grand Rapids has partnered with SpartanNash to bring bottled water to the community.

Volunteers will guide you through a line where they will deliver a single case of bottled water to your car. They will keep giving out bottles as long as supplies last, the city says.

Grand Rapids city manager Mark Washington said the water main break has been fixed. Now the city is doing a final water sample test before lifting the boil advisory.

Water main fixed; boil advisory continues during testing

A map of a water advisory in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy City of Grand Rapids)

“We fortunately have repaired the main, but we have to test for the next couple days. We’ll test today and we’ll test again tomorrow and hopefully will be able to lift the water boil notice by Wednesday. This is pretty unprecedented,” said Mark Washington, City Manager of Grand Rapids.

In downtown Grand Rapids, Dégagé Ministries is in need of water bottle donations.

Dégagé assists a vulnerable population in Grand Rapids. The shelter is asking for the public’s help to get them through the boil water advisory.

“While we have enough water today, I am concerned about this lasting until Wednesday or beyond,” said Thelma Ensink, Degage Ministries Executive Director.

“If they want to just pull up right outside 139 Sheldon (Boulevard), right up to the curb, and let our safety desk know, we’ll come right out and help unload the water,” said Ensink.

Cases of water can be dropped off at Degage Ministries from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If residents cannot use bottled water, boiling water is still advised.

The city is directing people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for details on how to safely use water during a boil water advisory.

