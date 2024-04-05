Water Authority takes no action toward hiring manager

Apr. 4—Hiring a general manager for the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority remains at a standstill after the authority's meeting Monday night.

Sean Stephens, vice chairman of the board, compared the situation to a chicken-and-the-egg scenario.

"We're in agreement that a manager position needs to be filled, and it's integral in order to move forward," Stephens said.

However, Stephens said he believes the board needs a funding source before hiring a manager. Without one, it could create an unsure situation for both the potential employee and the water authority.

He said after researching with the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts that compensation for the position should roughly be around $100,000 to $130,000 annually.

"Maybe we can move forward in our next meeting, but we have to think about what we can offer in good faith to a qualified candidate ... they will [probably] have to leave a position with a utility district and come join us. Are we able to say we have revenue established, a funding source or revenue source? If they're leaving, are they looking for benefits we can't provide? I'm not being negative. We have to make a decision on a manager or a merger. If we don't have revenue, it's something we have to work on. It's fiscally irresponsible to hire someone if we don't have a revenue source," Stephens said.

He said the funds the water authority have would cover approximately two years of salary and the board needed to have some answers before hiring someone for the manager's position. He said he didn't feel any of them on the sub committee were qualified to make a decision or recommendation for a candidate to hire as a manager.

"I would recommend we go to the different utility districts and the city [of Crossville] manager and ask if they would want to be part of the process for full transparency," Stephens said.

Kevin Chamberlin, board member, said, "The state has made the decision to have a regional water authority. No new reservoir can be built without a manager."

"If I were hired [to be manager], where would I go to work?" Stephens asked. "The feeling is we're not accomplishing much. We need a decision. A revenue source then manager? Or a manager then a revenue source."

Chamberlin said he thinks Crab Orchard Utility District might interested.

"Maybe we could work something out with them and then go to the other utility districts," Chamberlin said.

"It's not fair to assume Crab Orchard is going to join. It's time for us to take, to approach and get a feel for where people are [on the matter]," Stephens said.

"I agree with everything you've said ... Before our next meeting, we ought to approach all utility districts and tell them our plan of hiring a manager and see if they're interested. If none are, then don't hire one," Greg Tabor said.

Everett Bolin, Crab Orchard Utility District general manager, said, "In not having a manager, then no utility will want to join. Unless you've got somebody and can tell them how you're going to operate. There's a lot to that. In my opinion, you're not going to get a definitive answer ... If you don't have a manager, you're at a standstill."

Joe Sherrill, 6th District county commissioner, said, "You need to have some sort of a manager. You've got to say you're confident and move forward."

In other areas Stephens reported the website is coming along, and he is waiting for bios from board members and they would put meeting minutes on the website.

Chairman Greg Hanson did not attend the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for May 6 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Medical Center, 421 S. Main St., Conference Rooms A & B.