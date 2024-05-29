Water activities, including swimming, closed at Blue Spring for construction project

All aquatic activities are closed at Blue Spring State Park due to a planned shoreline stabilization project at the Spring Run section of the park.

The closure, which is in effect through Nov. 15, includes swimming, snorkeling, tubing, diving and paddling in the spring. Boat tours and paddling are, however, permitted in the St. Johns River.

Manatees at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

The park, located at 2100 W. French Ave. in Orange City, is one of the most popular in Central Florida.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to stabilize the eroded banks of the spring head and spring run to improve the viability of its manatee population.

Park employees will also use the time to make other improvements including an upgraded manatee release area, an improved swimming platform and a new boardwalk.

Visitors are asked to adhere to all posted signs and avoid closed areas.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Water activities at Blue Spring closed for construction project