Water activities a hit in Goshen as temps climb into the 90s

Jun. 20—GOSHEN — Shanklin Park in Goshen saw brisk business Thursday, the first day of summer, as heat index temperatures reached as high as 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Peak heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees are expected.

The Weather Service also advises that periodic showers and thunderstorms are possible for the next few days, with the best chance of thunderstorms taking place Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Additional thunderstorms may take place Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather report reads.