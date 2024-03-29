Watching the solar eclipse in Wayne, Holmes counties? Search ZIP code for viewing guide

The entire country will be able to see the eclipse as the path of totality will move across Texas, then cover portions of the Midwest, East Coast and touch southeast Canada before it moves out to sea.

Get ready for a spectacular show: A total solar eclipse will occur above the U.S. on the afternoon of April 8.

People within a 124-mile band in Ohio will experience a full eclipse of the sun. Guernsey County falls just outside the region, but locals will be able to view a partial eclipse.

It's the first total solar eclipse visible in Ohio since 1806 and the next won't be until 2099. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon casts a shadow on the Earth as it passes between the planet and the sun. A total solar eclipse is when the moon appears to totally obscure the sun.

Local events are planned during the eclipse. The John and Annie Glenn Museum will offer tours, refreshments and eclipse glasses free of charge from noon to 4:30 p.m. April 8. Rocky Fork Ranch Resort and Campground will have a viewing event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 8, with hot dogs, chips, lemonade and water served.

Most Americans will be able to see it in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Search for your ZIP code below or select a major city to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

2024 solar eclipse news: Surprising early cloud forecast; 10 days to get eclipse glasses

What to know about the solar eclipse: time, how long it will last, what it will look like

Can't see our graphics? Click here to reload the page.

When is the solar eclipse?

On April 8 the moon will travel along the path of totality in North America starting in northern Mexico. The shadow of the moon will pass into Texas a little before 1:30 p.m. local time. It will then cover portions of the Midwest and East Coast and touch southeast Canada before it moves out to sea, according to NASA.

Learn more: What is the path of totality for the total solar eclipse? Follow as it crosses the US.

Lea en Español: ¿Cuál es la trayectoria de totalidad del eclipse solar total? Siga mientras cruza México y los EE. UU.

How do I know solar eclipse glasses are safe? How can I view the eclipse safely without glasses?

If you buy or are given eclipse glasses, be sure they are made by companies the American Astronomical Society has certified as safe.

NASA does not certify glasses, so be wary of any manufacturers claiming that to have the space agency's approval.

Eclipse glasses should all have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon. The glasses also must have the ISO reference number 12312-2.

If you cannot find certified glasses, there are other ways to view the eclipse, including with a shadow box you can make yourself. Whatever you do, don't look at the sun without proper protection.

Learn more: What happens if you look at a solar eclipse? A viewing guide for this year's sky show.

Lea en Español: ¿Qué pasa si miras un eclipse solar? Una guía para ver el espectáculo celeste de este año.

How does an eclipse work? How often do eclipses occur? Where can I learn more about the science?

A total eclipse occurs when the moon appears the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The resulting "totality," when observers can see the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona, confuses animals – nocturnal creatures stir, and bird and insects fall silent.

Learn more: A total solar eclipse will cross the US in April: Here's where and when to see it

Lea en Español: El eclipse solar total cruzará EE. UU. en Abril: dónde y cuándo verl

Contributing: Janet Loehrke, Javier Zarracina and Shawn J. Sullivan

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Interactive map shows when to see eclipse in Holmes, Wayne counties