Watching rockets rise: It really never gets old | Photo of the Week, March 3-9, 2024

Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday, March 4th at 6:56 p.m. EST. The rocket is carrying Starlink satellites on Mission 6-41. Rocket viewed over the skyline of Cocoa Beach.

If you've lived on the Space Coast for a while and seen countless launches, you've no doubt heard someone say of watching rockets rise: "It never gets old."

Neither do launch shots taken by FLORIDA TODAY's team of photojournalists, whose decades of experience light up coverage of rockets that light up the sky in Brevard and far beyond.

This time-exposure shot, by Malcolm Denemark, captures the journey of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, carrying 23 Starlink satellites on Mission 6-41, is seen soaring over the skyline of Cocoa Beach at 6:56 p.m. on Monday, March 4.

Vibrant colors, energy practically palpable and a salute to space exploration: It really doesn't get old, does it?

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Soaring Photo of Week affirms: It's always a blast to see rockets rise