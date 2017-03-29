Watching this robot print and burn Donald Trump's tweets is oddly satisfying

Do you burn with rage every time you read a tweet from Donald Trump?

Then we have the machine for you.

SEE ALSO: Trump wants to kill the energy program that helped make Tesla what it is today

It automatically prints out the president's tweets, grabs them with a robotic arm, burns them with a lighter, and then deposits the remains in an ash tray. The videos are then posted to the "Burned Your Tweet" account on Twitter.

Here Trump tries to deflect attention away from his administration's ties to Russia. Sorry Donald, but that tweet is going up in flames.

Oddly satisfying.

Let's watch it burn some more tweets, shall we? This one's for the "failing" New York Times, which, ironically enough, added a ton of digital subscribers after Trump became president.

Here's it burning a tweet that celebrates Trump rolling back environmental protections. Maybe the robot should've burned that one with concentrated sunlight instead of fossil fuels, but still, we appreciate the gesture.

The account has tweeted out four videos since starting on Tuesday morning. Seeing as Trump has tweeted nearly 35,000 times, we assume it's going to be very, very busy in the future.

WATCH: A reusable sponge could be the latest solution to effectively clean up oil spills