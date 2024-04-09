What was it like watching an eclipse in the 70s?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Monday, millions of people watched the total solar eclipse — whether in-person, on the internet, or on television. 45 years ago, Americans watched an eclipse live on TV for one of the very first times.

News anchors were breathless and reporters waxed poetic. Of course, ABC4’s Craig Wirth was right there, covering the 1979 event from Montana.

Back then, the technology used to stream the eclipse was the best of the best. This eclipse was not seen all over the country — just the northern part — so the livestream was really something special.

1979 was one of the first years live TV could cover an event like this, allowing the world to get its own breathtaking glimpse.

“People are hushed in what almost seems like a ritual thing that mankind has been silenced by in awe since the beginning of civilization,” ABC’s science reporter Jules Bergman said of the event.

People in the 70s did not have animated maps or graphics like we do today, but they made great strides in another area — selling “canned dark” and, of course, T-shirts.

Viewers were excited, and it was a moment they’ll likely never forget.

“Oh there you can see it the roar of the crowd is going up,” one said. “This is just the most exciting thing I’ve ever participated in.”

