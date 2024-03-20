'Watching It Go Down!': Husband Sips Coffee on Porch as Police Pursuit Tears Across His Yard

A West Virginia man’s quiet coffee on his porch turned into something far more dramatic, as a police pursuit came careering across his yard.

Crystal Bartram, whose home security camera captured the unexpected excitement on March 15, told Storyful the video showed the police chase “right in our front yard as my husband watches and sips his coffee”.

Bartram said she was on a neighbor’s porch at the time, “scared to death because the jerk almost hit me and I had to run up on their porch!” Bartram’s husband, Mike, meanwhile, was just “watching it go down,” she said.

The video ends in a thud for one of the law-enforcement vehicles. Bartram said the suspect drove “between the trees, but the cop … not so much!”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police were involved in the chase, 13 News said. It ended with the suspect’s vehicle hitting a Mason County deputy’s cruiser. The two deputies inside were briefly hospitalized after being “a little banged up,” 13 News said.

The suspect in the incident was named as Bernard Legg, 36, of Frasier’s Bottom. Credit: Crystal Bartram via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]