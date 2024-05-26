For Watchdog Reporter Keith Burbank, it's important to feel part of the Martin County community

Watchdog reporter Keith Burbank has been with TCPalm since September. He's originally from New England, where he spent his early childhood. Before joining TCPalm, Keith was a breaking-news reporter for nine years with Bay City News, a wire service serving the San Francisco Bay area.

Q: What is it like covering local government and other issues in Martin County for TCPalm?

A: Covering local government and other issues in Martin County is exciting. Journalism is necessary for a functioning democracy because the practice keeps citizens informed and public officials accountable. I love writing, talking with others and sharing what I have learned. I feel a part of the community as a journalist, and feel my role is important.

Q: What do you like most about covering local government?

A: I enjoy delving into the issues facing local officials and residents alike. I enjoy telling stories that promote the public good and democracy, which is dear to me. I grew up in New England, where our nation began its journey toward independence, and my childhood education about that journey left an indelible mark on me. My favorite parts about being a watchdog reporter are writing, getting out in the community and reporting and feeling a part of the community where I live.

Q: What is your most memorable story?

Martin County watchdog reporter Keith Burbank talks with his editor Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in the Fort Pierce newsroom.

A: My most memorable moment in journalism was working the graveyard shift for Bay City News on Christmas Eve 2014. The California Department of Food and Agriculture issued a news release notifying us that Santa's reindeer had been cleared to enter the state. I wrote a story to ease parents' minds that Santa would be able to deliver their children's presents.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: Read. Spend time with my girlfriend and my mother, who is 83 years old. Mom and I play Scrabble often.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Reporter Keith Burbank enjoys feeling part of the Martin County community