Watchdog reporter feels honored to cover Indian River County

Indian River County Watchdog Reporter Nick Slater began at TCPalm in July after graduating from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. A Windy City native and die-hard Cubs fan, Nick is quick to point out that ketchup does not belong on a hot dog.

Before moving to the Sunshine State, he completed an internship at the Billings Gazette in Montana. Though he has reluctantly traded in his cowboy boots for flip-flops, he is quickly calling the Treasure Coast home.

Q: Why did you choose to be a watchdog journalist?

A: Municipal government infiltrates every aspect of day-to-day life. By bringing Indian River County factual and accurate reporting, I can help readers stay up-to-date on the issues that affect their lives and ultimately do the most good. I have the opportunity to learn and grow every day as a reporter and citizen. Covering Indian River County truly is an honor. I cannot think of a better place to begin my career.

Q: What do you like most about covering Indian River County?

A: There is never a dull moment! Even in the short time I have covered the county it has changed and evolved. Vero Beach has two huge projects in Three Corners and downtown revitalization that will captivate residents for years; Sebastian is celebrating its centennial; and Fellsmere is on the verge of a population boom. I am so excited to see what the future holds, and I plan to bring accurate reporting and compelling storytelling to readers as we sit on the precipice of history.

Q: What is your most memorable story?

A: I have two. One is the first story I wrote as a member of TCPalm on the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. The shelter was suffering from overcrowding and it was my first taste of being a member of the news team. The other was the devastating floods in Fellsmere and Vero Lake Estates in November. I waded through knee-deep water to gather stories of the victims, and it was a truly humbling experience.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: Go outside! I spent three summers as a kayak guide on Lake Superior in Wisconsin, so I love paddling and exploring the Indian River Lagoon. Though I'm not related to World Champion Kelly Slater, I have been trying to teach myself to surf. I also am a huge history buff, so I find myself diving down rabbit holes and using my investigative chops to piece together stories from our past.

Nick Slater is TCPalm's Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Meet the staff: Watchdog Reporter Nick Slater covers Indian River County