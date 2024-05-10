Watchdog Report: VA improperly gives out nearly $11 million in bonuses

Washington (DC News Now) — A new watchdog investigation found that Veterans Affairs improperly handed out nearly $11 million in bonuses to over 100 senior executives last year.

The bonuses were supposed to help the VA recruit and retain employees to prepare for an increase in workload after the passage of the PACT Act.

DC News Now’s Mark Hall talks with John Byrnes. Byrnes is the strategic director for Concerned Veterans for America. Byrnes explains why more needs to be done to protect veterans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.