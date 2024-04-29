'Watchdog' organizer seeks apology, reprimand of SPS board member over undisclosed payment

J. Michael Hasty, who runs the Queen City Watchdog group on social media, held a press conference in February 2023 to call for the resignation of Springfield school board member Shurita Thomas-Tate. He filed a complaint against her with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Springfield school board member Shurita Thomas-Tate has repeatedly said she received no financial compensation for her work with a nonprofit focused on improving literacy skills, especially in young children.

Thomas-Tate, who founded Ujima Language and Literacy and serves as a board member and frequent volunteer, is not on the payroll and receives no regular funding from the group. However, an IRS form filed by the nonprofit showed that in 2021, Thomas-Tate volunteered an average of five hours a week and was paid a total of $2,963 during that calendar year.

This payment is the latest concern raised by J. Michael Hasty, a Springfield parent and who runs the online Queen City Watchdog group. He has directly, and through social media posts by the group, called for Thomas-Tate to resign.

Hasty has repeatedly raised concerns about Thomas-Tate, posted video clips of her, alleged she was "unfit" to serve, and filed a complaint against her regarding Ujima a year ago with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

"The Queen City Watchdog has expressed concerns regarding the consistency of Dr. Thomas-Tate's statements about the compensation she received from Ujima, irrespective of the amount or frequency of such payments," Hasty said Sunday.

"As elected officials are expected to uphold the highest ethical standards, any discrepancy, even if seemingly insignificant, raises questions about the honesty and integrity of an individual. The repeated misrepresentation of facts regarding such 'frivolous' matters could potentially call into question Dr. Thomas-Tate's credibility and reliability in other areas."

Thomas-Tate, an associate professor who specializes in literacy and language development at Missouri State University, provided a statement about the payment.

"Recently, I became aware of a report showing a small payment of less than $3,000 made to me by Ujima in tax year 2021," she wrote. "This small payment was for work I performed at Ujima's summer camp, which was well beyond my normal volunteer time as a supporter and a member of the Ujima board."

Thomas-Tate said she has not received any other funds as part of her work with the nonprofit.

"I am aware of no other payments made to me or any other member of Ujima's board before or after it," she wrote. "I am a proud volunteer and supporter of Ujima and do not bill Ujima, nor receive payment from Ujima for the time I spend."

Hasty said he wants to see action taken as a result of the payment.

"We respectfully request an explanation and public apology for the elected official's falsehoods, which have caused a breach of public trust," Hasty said. "Additionally, we urge the school board to publicly acknowledge the MEC violation for which the official was found guilty and fined. By doing so, the board can demonstrate its commitment to upholding ethical standards and serving the public good."

Thomas-Tate failed to file reports in 2020, 2021

Thomas-Tate was first elected to the school board in 2020 and narrowly beat a challenger to win a second term in April 2023.

A month prior to the 2023 election, Hasty called a press conference on the sidewalk outside the Kraft Administration Center to allege ethics violations against Thomas-Tate, calling on her to terminate the re-election bid.

Hasty said she had not disclosed her relationship with the nonprofit on annual financial disclosure reports required by the MEC.

He also alleged she was unethical and had a conflict of interest by voting on consent agenda items involving Ujima, including a two-year agreement approved in 2022 and payments from the district to the nonprofit to cover materials, books and other items so children can attend without charge.

Springfield Public Schools is one of the community groups that have provided financial help, space, volunteers or other support for training and services provided by the nonprofit directly to children and their families.

The Missouri statute on conflicts of interest generally forbids elected officials from steering government business to themselves, a family member or a business in which they have a financial stake, and sets a limit on how much they can be compensated.

A year ago, Thomas-Tate said she had not mentioned Ujima on financial disclosure reports filed with MEC because she has no financial stake in the nonprofit.

She also said, at the time, legal counsel had advised that she did not have to recuse herself from voting an any agenda item involving Ujima.

"I'm not required to because I don't get paid, I don't benefit from it and I don't have any family who benefits from it. I get no gain from the contract that we have with SPS," Thomas-Tate said in February 2023. "I have been ethical in my dealings and will continue to be."

In mid-March — a year after Hasty filed a complaint — the MEC found probable cause that Thomas-Tate violated state statute and district policy by failing to file financial disclosure reports for 2020 and 2021.

As a part of a consent order or joint agreement, Thomas-Tate was ordered to pay part of a fine — $200 of the $2,000 imposed — file the reports for 2020 and 2021, and follow all campaign finance laws for the next two years or be required to pay the remaining $1,800 of the fine.

However, her role with Ujima and her votes on Ujima-related agenda items were not mentioned by MEC as a problem, only the failure to file the reports.

Under state statute, school board members must file an annual disclosure report by May 1 for the prior year.

Following the joint agreement, Thomas-Tate said there was no misconduct found, only her failure to file the required reports.

She described it as a "politically motivated complaint" by Hasty.

Hasty, an outspoken supporter of board member Maryam Mohammadkhani, responded last month that part of his complaint about Thomas-Tate voting on Ujima funding was dismissed by MEC because it does not "investigate candidates within 30-60 days of their election" and that he had the option to refile that part.

The News-Leader asked Hasty what action he sought as a result of the payment or the MEC joint agreement. He said the only formal means of reprimand available to the school board is a censure.

He said for that to take place, a fellow board member will have to request it be placed on the agenda. "Given Springfield Public Schools' commitment to adhering to all board policies and procedures, we respectfully request that the board president bring this matter to be added to the agenda for further discussion."

Asked about that option, board president Danielle Kincaid said Monday: "No board member has asked for it to be placed on the agenda."

Hasty's group shared numerous posts by the Springfield National Education Association prior to the board election, including spotlights on the three candidates endorsed by the teachers union. In posts and a recent podcast, Hasty has been critical of Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

Hasty, who made an unsuccessful bid for Springfield City Council and picked up a packet to run for the school board but failed to get enough signatures, has repeatedly criticized Thomas-Tate, who he called "unfit" to serve.

His group posted a video in early 2023 showing Thomas-Tate stands for the Pledge of Allegiance in board meetings but does not say the words. Part of that video was later used in a political attack ad on KYTV, paid for by the SWMO Forward PAC, that accused Thomas-Tate of hating "American values."

At the time, Thomas-Tate explained: "I stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and I respectfully honor my family members, friends, neighbors and fellow Americans who have fought for our great nation. As an unapologetic Christian, I pledge my allegiance only to God."

