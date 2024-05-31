Watchdog finds New York State's transparency plans lacking

May 31—How have New York State agencies followed through on Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2021 pledge to make the Empire State's government more transparent?

Not so well, according to a report released this week by the watchdog group Reinvent Albany.

In its report, "Open New York 2024: Rating 66 Agency Transparency Plans," Reinvent Albany found, in the first quarter of 2024, that most of the plans were "incomplete and underwhelming."

Six agencies, including Hochul's own executive chamber, have not yet published their transparency plans as the governor previously directed them to do. The other five agencies that failed to file plans as of May 28 included the City University of New York, the Division of the Budget, the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery, the Office of the Inspector General and Office of Renewable Energy Siting.

"Unfortunately for the 2024 plans, most agencies provided less detail than in 2021, and more than half did not describe how they comply with all fundamental transparency mandates, including the Freedom of Information Law, Open Meetings Law, or Open Data Executive Order 95 of 2013," Reinvent Albany stated in a press release accompanying the release of its report.

Reinvent Albany's review of the transparency plans found the number of those reporting statistics related to requests for information under New York's Freedom of Information Law plummeted since 2021, from 22 agencies three years ago to six this year.

Reinvent Albany and other watchdog groups in New York asked Hochul in September 2021 to issue an executive order mandating that all state agencies develop annual transparency plans that include compliance checklists related to FOIL caseloads and response times and compliance with open meetings law. The groups argued that the plans would make it easier to track agencies' performances where response times and backlogs are concerned.

Reinvent Albany said it is "disappointed" generally by the lack of a plan for Hochul's own office, and particularly disappointed by the Division of Budget's failure to update its discretionary funds database since July 19, 2023. The database was deemed a "priority" under the executive chamber's 2021 transparency plan.

"It's unclear whether the Executive Chamber still intends to create a dashboard of how transparency plan commitments were achieved by agencies," Reinvent Albany noted in its report.

In releasing the report, Reinvent Albany restated its support for passage by the state legislature of several transparency reform measures that have also been endorsed by other watchdog groups such as the New York Coalition for Open Government.

The three main bills on Reinvent Albany's agenda include:

—FOIL Reporting Act, which would require state and local bodies to report data about their FOIL process to the Committee on Open Government (COOG), which would publish data on its website and via data.ny.gov.

—Open Data for Debarment Lists, which would require the Department of Labor (DOL), Workers Compensation Board (WCB), and Office of General Services to publish lists of debarred companies and individuals as open data. The current DOL "list" of people and companies debarred by the WCB is nearly useless due to a restricted, balky search form.

—Open Meetings Law Improvements, a bill that would require agencies to hold hybrid meetings, ensuring in-person and remote access for the public and members of public bodies, and close loopholes that result in less public notice for meetings and delayed access to the materials up for discussion.