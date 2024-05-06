Watch: Zebra caught after nearly a week on the loose in Washington

A zebra named Shug was captured after nearly a week on the loose in Washington. Photo courtesy of Regional Animal Services of King County

May 6 (UPI) -- The zebra who spent several days on the loose in western Washington was successfully recaptured and returned to her owner.

The zebra, named Shug, was one of four to escape a trailer on Interstate 90 on April 28, and was the only one to remain on the loose after a few hours of rescue efforts.

North Bend Mayor Mary Miller said Shug was finally cornered Friday in a wooded area in the Riverbend neighborhood.

Miller was on scene for part of the rescue operation.

"I helped where I could," she told KCPQ-TV. "We used fences and made the enclosure smaller and smaller. It was all very gentle and very relaxed. We weren't dragging fencing. We weren't making noise. We were heavy lifting and moving things around and she eventually just walked into the trailer."

She said the zebra's captors included a large group of animal control officers and volunteer wranglers.

"It really was a community effort," Miller said. "The group of wranglers weren't from the community, but they just jumped in. They were professionals and they knew what to do and they worked as a team."

David Danton, a former bullfighter and professional wrangler, was among the team who helped capture Shug. He previously assisted with the capture of one of the other escaped zebras.

"It's not every day you catch a zebra," Danton said. "We just are doing what neighbors do."

Shug will be reunited with her three cohorts, officials said.

"The zebra will be transported to Montana, which is where the dazzle of four zebras was headed before they escaped," Regional Animal Services of King County said in a statement.