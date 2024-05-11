WATCH: Wright’s Barbecue named top BBQ restaurant by Yelp

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Yelp recently named Wright’s Barbecue as the best-reviewed barbecue spot in the entire country.

The restaurants were ranked based on each of its Yelp ratings and the volume of reviews. Wright’s beat out barbecue joints in Kansas City, Texas and California for the honor.

KNWA/FOX24 photojournalist Lauren Motley talked with the owner of Wright’s about how it feels to get this honor.

Wright’s was also recently named the best barbecue joint in Arkansas by Southern Living Magazine.

