Apparent road rage assault caught on video in O.C.

An apparent road rage incident in Santa Ana was captured on video, showing a man appear to be viciously assaulted.

The video, which was shared to the Citizen app, shows one man punching and kicking another to the ground while several vehicles were stopped at a red light.

The man who appeared to be assaulted can be seen writhing in pain on the ground as cars pass by.

The incident took place at about noon on Thursday in the area of West 1st Street, near Euclid Street. There was no immediate word as to why the incident began or what happened to either person afterward.

Neither of the men have been identified.

KTLA has reached out to Santa Ana police for more information.

