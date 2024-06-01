Watch: Weather forecasts call for a strong 2024 hurricane season, be ready ahead of the storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Atlantic Basin hurricane season begins June 1, which means now is the time to prepare ahead of the storm. Last year, the 2023 hurricane season was technically above average; however, Louisiana remained storm-free for the second year in a row. Tropical cyclones have certain ingredient requirements for the oceans and atmosphere to be able to form.

When a storm does form, it is important to know how its forecast and associated impacts are communicated to you through Nation Hurricane Center (NHC) products and graphics, including a new version of the cone of uncertainty.

Landfalling tropical systems, whether strong hurricanes or just tropical storms, can bring a wide variety of hazards that can directly impact you. There are ways to mitigate your risk to those hazards by preparing your home, setting up your insurance and creating a go-bag of essential items.

Rapid intensification of storms prior to landfall, especially along the Gulf Coast, has been a growing concern over recent years. The folks at the NHC have seen great improvements in storm intensity forecasts thanks to the efforts of the Hurricane Hunters.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season looks like it will be rather active with seasonal forecasters calling for an above-average season thanks to the developing La Nina pattern and record warmth in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, or MOHSEP, is a great resource for helping you and your family prepare before a storm hits. They can also coordinate with other agencies to bring you help during a storm and its aftermath.

Evacuating is important if you are under those orders, and you want to make sure your pets are taken care of as well.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.