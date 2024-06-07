WATCH: Water main break causes water to shoot out of the ground in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water main break in north Austin has caused major issues in the area.

Passersby on Wells Branch Parkway are able to see a geyser shooting out of the roadway Friday afternoon.

KXAN spoke with firefighters with Travis County ESD No. 2 on the scene. They said a call came in at about 4:30 p.m. about the roadway being covered in water. The source of the water was later discovered to be a main break.

Water pours out of the ground near Wells Branch in north Austin after an apparent water main break on June 7, 2024. (TCESD2 photo)

Water pours out of the ground near Wells Branch in north Austin after an apparent water main break on June 7, 2024. (KXAN Photo/Morganne Bailey)

A truck on the street drove into a hole caused by the water and was lodged in the roadway, creating a bigger hole for water to spill out of. The driver of the truck was uninjured following the incident.

TCESD2 said a lot of water spilling out was aimed at an apartment complex nearby.

Austin Water told KXAN that area is covered by the Wells Branch Municipal Utility District (MUD). KXAN has reached out to the MUD for information. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

First responders asked people nearby to avoid the area. Traffic in the area has already begun to back up as part of the roadway was closed down.

TCESD2 said water crews were on their way to try to address the main break.

Wells Branch MUD tells KXAN a utility company was boring and hit the 24-inch water line.

It is unclear how long the repair work will take, but customers could have their water shut off during the repair according to Wells Branch MUD.

