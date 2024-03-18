Watch vs. warning
Watch vs. warning
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Multinational technology giant Fujitsu confirmed a cyberattack in a statement Friday, and warned that hackers may have stolen personal data and customer information. "We confirmed the presence of malware on multiple work computers at our company, and as a result of an internal investigation, we discovered that files containing personal information and customer information could be illegally taken out," said Fujitsu in its statement on its website, translated from Japanese. Fujitsu said it disconnected the affected systems from its network, and is investigating how its network was compromised by malware and "whether information has been leaked."
Are you ready for March Madness?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
Not sure how to proceed with your NCAA bracket? Let us help.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently told Giannis that it's OK to take a game off to rest his injured body.
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.
This week's stories: House passes bill that could ban TikTok, The real fight isn't Tyson vs. Paul — it's Netflix vs. its livestreaming infrastructure, Airbnb to hosts: please stop filming the guests.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
Twitch is removing the Prime Video Watch Party feature from its online streaming platform on April 2, almost four years after it became available to all of its users.
As inflation rises and securing a stable livelihood becomes increasingly difficult, authenticity is resonating more than extravagance.
'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV' revisits the golden age of kids TV this weekend.
The Fed's moves have dominated the story of the market, but they've also obscured developments beyond its influence.
Opening multiple savings accounts can help you reach your goals faster.
Lennar's CEO said on the company's first quarter earnings call that affordability is "stretched," noting that "we are definitely seeing a little bit more credit card debt and personal debt from the customer showing up in their applications."
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh to talk about the worrisome Clippers, Anthony Edwards making the leap, Jokic vs. Giannis and a lot more.
Investors are keeping their hopes for a summer rate cut warm until they get wholesale inflation and retail sales data.
The European Parliament voted Wednesday to adopt the AI Act, securing the bloc pole-position in setting rules for a broad sweep of artificial intelligence-powered software -- or what regional lawmakers have dubbed "the world's first comprehensive AI law". MEPs overwhelmingly backed the provisional agreement reached in December in trilogue talks with the Council, with 523 votes in favor vs just 46 against (and 49 abstentions). The full parliament vote today follows affirmative committee votes and the provisional agreement getting the backing of all 27 ambassadors of EU Member States last month.
The 76ers have gone 1-3 in Tyrese Maxey's absence.
This was initially driven by the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, but is now being pushed higher ahead of a “halving” event, which will limit the amount of new supply put into circulation from bitcoin miners. Bitcoin has increased 9.5% in the past seven days and is up 50% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The total crypto market cap across all tokens has increased 10% on the week to $2.71 trillion, with bitcoin making up 52.7% of that amount.