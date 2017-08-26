Watch: Video Shows Vicious Fight Between Florida Women

A video from a camera phone uploaded on YouTube shows a vicious fight Tuesday night between two women in Coral Springs, Florida. The fight took place in the lobby of a La Quinta Inn hotel, according to WPLG, an ABC News affiliate in Miami.

The video depicts Colleen Dagg, 23 seated in a chair, and Summer Cortts, 39, circling her and the two getting into a swear-laced verbal argument. Dagg begins taking her shoes off while seated.

“If you hit me with one of your shoes, I’m going to f---ing shoot you in your f---ing face,” said Cortts.

A voice off-camera asks the women to calm down.

“I’m taking my s--- off so that if she puts her hands on me, I can defend myself,” Dagg responded.

Cortts then gets in Dagg’s face and appears to puts her hands on Dagg. Both women then enter into a brawl, with Cortts getting dragged to the ground while Dagg hits her repeatedly in the head while calling her things such as a “stupid a-- b----.”

The women are separated by several men and Cortts at the end of the video claims to be three-months pregnant.

The incident allegedly began over a racist comment Cortts had made.

“I heard something she said and walked out of the building and thought about it for a second and walked back inside to the counter calmly and asked her if I heard her correctly, just like I'm talking to you, no attitude. She said, ‘don't worry about it, I'm not black,’” Dagg told WTVJ, an NBC News affiliate in Miami. “[She said] ‘you guys need to do something about all these wet floors over here, you know how these Haitian people are.’ To me, she was inferring that Haitian people are more likely to sue somebody than another race.”

Cortts also responded to the incident on social media.

“This is a young country built on racism. Black people have been disenfranchised for over 250 years. The faster white people accept and validate the truth, the closer we’ll come to a place of peace and understanding,” said Cortts in a note posted on Twitter. “Fighting racism is dependent upon using my white privilege for the right reasons.”

Cortts has been charged her with disorderly conduct and inciting an affray, according to the Miami New Times.

