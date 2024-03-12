WATCH: Video shows suspects shattering door, stealing merch from Franklin smoke shop

Authorities are investigating after a smoke shop in Franklin was broken into for the second time in a little over a month.

Police say the Moonlight Smoke Shop on East Central Street was robbed around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

A group of four masked suspects wearing all black could be seen on surveillance video kicking in the front door to the shop and looting behind the counter.

The suspects appear to escape in a dark-colored van with a white graphic on the side.

The owner of the shop says this isn’t the first time the store has suffered a break-in.

On February 4, 2024, police say they charged three juveniles with stealing cash and several vape products from the business in the early morning hours.

It is unclear if the February break-in and Sunday’s break-in are connected.

The latest incident remains under investigation by the Franklin Police Detective Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

