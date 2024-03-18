WATCH: Video shows more than a hundred bikers halt traffic on Boston’s Expressway

Video from MassDOT shows more than a hundred bikers causing a standstill in traffic Sunday afternoon.

The caravan of riders was seen taking up several lanes of traffic near the Albany Street on-ramp around 2:30 p.m.

Boston 25 has contacted Massachusetts State Police and MassDOT to see if they are investigating the incident.

No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

