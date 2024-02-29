WATCH: Video released in Dayton chase that closed I-70 West in Huber Heights

Feb. 29—Dayton police released cruiser cam footage from a pursuit earlier this week that briefly closed Interstate 70 West in Huber Heights.

The chase started early Tuesday afternoon after a car rammed an unmarked police vehicle just before 12:15 p.m. during an investigation near Gettysburg and Kammer avenues in Dayton, according to Dayton police.

It was not clear what type of investigation it was nor what led to the investigation.

The car fled from officers, leading them on a chase that ended on I-70 West near the state Route 201/Brandt Pike exit.

Dash cam footage showed police following the car as it headed east on U.S. 35 before taking the Main Street exit toward downtown Dayton. The car turned onto South Patterson Boulevard before circling back to U.S. 35. The pursuit eventually continued onto I-70 and ended after police used a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver.

A cruiser can be seen hitting the left rear side of the car, causing it to spin and come to a stop near the shoulder of the highway.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported at 12:47 p.m. that all westbound lanes were closed at the state Route 201/Brandt Pike exit due to a "police incident." The highway had reopened as of 1:26 p.m.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary felonious assault, failure to comply, tampering with evidence and drug possession charges.

He was still in custody as of early Thursday afternoon, but formal charges had not been filed.

No injuries were reported.