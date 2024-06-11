Watch the video: Driver dies in fiery crash at strip mall in east Marion County

LYNNE — A fiery crash claimed the life of a driver at a strip mall here Monday night. Here's what we know about the wreck:

Where was the crash? At 14141 E. Silver Springs Blvd. (State Road 40 East.)

Were any buildings damaged? Yes, a salon.

Was the salon occupied? No. Dr. Shahab Eunus, owner of the strip mall, was at the location. He told a Star Banner reporter the salon was the only store that suffered damage. He said the previous tenant had moved out. "It's so sad," Eunus said about the crash.

FHP officials said a car struck multiple objects then burst into flames, killing the driver on June 10.

How many vehicles were involved? Four, including the crashed vehicle.

Did anyone witness the crash? No. But it was captured on store security video.

Was anyone in the plaza at the time of the crash? Yes, multiple people in different businesses, such as Premier Pediatrics and Forest Veterinary Clinic. Other businesses close by were not affected.

FHP officials said this pickup truck was one of many objects hit by a speeding car that eventually crashed, killing its driver on June 10.

What did they say? Pam Butcher, owner of Game N Trade Mania, told a Star Banner reporter she was in her store for a magic tournament. She heard a loud noise followed by an explosion coming from outside. She said she heard someone say their truck had been hit.

Butcher said another person was overheard saying their truck had been hit. The woman's store security video showed a vehicle barreling down into the parking lot. The vehicle flipped over at the end of strip mall, ran through a sign, hit a tree and exploded.

Butcher said she went outside, saw the fire and ran for a fire extinguisher. She said she was unable to get close to the wreckage because there were numerous explosions.

The woman said a man told them the same vehicle was seen speeding west on State Road 40 East not far away at County Road 314A.

County firefighters checked buildings, making sure they were not damaged after a car crashed and burned, killing the driver on June 10.

Which agency is investigating? Florida Highway Patrol.

What did they say happen? Troopers said the driver, identified only as a 63-year-old Silver Springs man, was driving a Camaro westbound on SR 40 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle ran off the roadway approaching a left curve and onto a grassy shoulder.

The car ran down a slight embankment, struck a guidewire, mailbox and the parked pickup trucks in the strip mall parking lot. The vehicle continued through the parking lot and hit a tree and a wooden support beam. The Camaro then overturned, bursting into flames, trapping the driver.

Sgt. Mark Weber examines a severely damaged car that struck multiple objects and burst into flames at a strip mall on June 10.

What time was the crash? Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said his agency was assigned the call at 7:53 p.m., arrived at 7:58 p.m., and pronounced the person inside the vehicle dead at 8:05 p.m. Fire officials on scene said the fire was contained to the salon. Adjoining buildings were not affected. Fire crews opened the buildings and used fans to ventilate them.

Traffic deaths: Deadly start to holiday weekend in Marion: 3 traffic deaths, including 1 hit-and-run

Since May 27, six people have died in crashes throughout Marion County. Of the six, four occurred between June 5 and June 10. Those numbers do not include figures from the Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon Police Departments.

