Watch: Vandal shatters doors at Kansas City daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Ridge Boulevard daycare will reopen Friday after a vandal forced its closure Thursday.

Video shows a person with a hoodie and a backpack walk up to Grow in Peace Child Care Center and Christian Preschool carrying something in his hand. Another camera shows him throwing object after object at the center’s front doors. Investigators found pieces of asphalt and lawn ornaments taken from outside the learning center.

The person left about 9:15 Wednesday night taking nothing, but did plenty of damage to the building and working parent’s schedules.

“When you have these emergencies, especially when it’s something like this that’s senseless, it’s hard. You’ve got a lot of people that have to adjust on the fly,” George Mitchell said.

Crews spent all day Thursday vacuuming, sweeping, ripping up carpet and removing equipment to make sure the more than 80 children who attend the daycare don’t come across any shards of broken glass.

Mitchell was pleased the daycare is making sure the kids are safe. But watching that video, he’s still puzzled by the person’s motivation. Grow in Peace believes it was random senseless violence.

“You’re upset because it changes your day, but at the same time you are upset it happened to a pretty good organization like Grow in Peace,” he said.

Grow in Peace was able to install temporary doors to secure the daycare to be able to reopen Friday. You can call their office at (816) 353-3910 if you’d like to donate to recovery efforts.

If you recognize the person in that video you are asked to call Kansas City police.

