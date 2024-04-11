Watch: Two-story house floats through San Francisco Bay

April 11 (UPI) -- The mystery of a 2-story home seen floating in the San Francisco Bay for several days has been solved.

The wood-shingled home was first spotted in the water on Sunday and was seen in various locations around the bay in the ensuing days.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is monitoring the private transfer of the house, which was built atop a floating barge.

The floating house sparked a flurry of speculation when it was first seen in the water, with many pointing out similarities to the Pixar film Up -- just on the water instead of the air.

It has now been revealed that the house was the second-to-last houseboat to leave the Redwood City marina.

The marina was formerly home to more than 100 people living on the water, but the city started evicting the houseboats in 2015 after lawsuits from nearby residents.

The house arrived Tuesday at its new home at the Commodore Marina in Sausalito

Phil Hott of Sausalito said the house's journey took several hours longer than expected.

"It was up a twisty channel, so you have to have the tide right and you have to come down without the wind blowing you into the bank," he told NBC Bay Area. "These things are very heavy. Then it has to travel through the Bay. And the winds and the tide changes and the current is going out. You don't want it to drag you out to the Golden Gate Bridge."