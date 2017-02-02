Watch These Two Rhinos Predict the Winner of Sunday's Super Bowl

In preparation for the Super Bowl Sunday, these two rhinos from Iowa made their picks for the big game.

The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday night, and these two rhinos at Blank Park Zoo think they know who'll take the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Read: Rare White Rhino, Believed to be Infertile, Gives Birth to Newborn Calf

But while Tumani, a three month old rhino, picked New England to win, his mother wasted no time placing her bet for Atlanta.

The zoo put out tires (with food inside) with the logo of each team for the rhinos to choose from.

"We think that Ayana picked the Falcons because rhinos have a symbiotic relationship with an avian species in the wild,” said Ryan Bickel, a zoo spokesperson, joking about the relationship wild rhinos have with the oxpecker.

Read: Sanctuary Welcomes Birth of Adorable Baby Rhino from Critically Endangered Species

Tumani, however, didn’t appear to care anything about symbiotic relationships and stuck to the basics.

“Tumani, on the other hand, picked the team she thought would win,” Bickel said.

Blank Park Zoo’s animals have correctly picked the winner of the Super Bowl four of the last seven years, according to the zoo.

Watch: Critically Endangered Rhino Gives Birth to Rare Baby Girl

Related Articles: