Watch: Trump Outlines His Plans For Day One in the Oval Office

Day One in the Trump White House is going to be busy — and not just because the incoming president’s team might be frantically working to diffuse Joe Biden’s pranks.

On Monday evening, President-elect Donald Trump released a video outlining the executive orders he’ll hand down once he’s ensconced in the Oval Office. It’s a rare step for an incoming president to reveal his Day One itinerary so far ahead of his inauguration. But nothing on Trump’s list comes as much of a surprise — they’re all part of his long-touted campaign platform to make America great again and “drain the swamp” that is Washington.

Here’s what made the top of Trump’s to-do list:

Rescind TPP. Calling the Trans-Pacific Partnership a “potential disaster for our country,” Trump said in the video he would scuttle the TPP and replace it with a series of bilateral trade deals.

Revamp the Fossil-Fuel Industry: The president-elect said he would cancel “job-killing restrictions” on the American energy industry including shale and clean coal to “create many millions of high-paying jobs.”

Repealing regulations: Trump will institute a new rule that for every new regulation instituted, two old regulations must be repealed.

An infrastructure focus for national security: He said he’d instruct the Pentagon and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to develop a “comprehensive plan” to protect U.S. infrastructure from cyber attacks and all other forms of attacks.

Ramp up immigration scrutiny: Trump would ask the Department of Labor to investigate all visa issues that “undercut the American worker.”

New ethics reform to “drain the swamp”: As part of his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp” (aka Washington), Trump pledged a five year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists once they leave government. He will also impose a “lifetime ban” on executive officials lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

“These are just a few of the steps we will take to reform Washington and rebuild our middle class,” Trump said at the end of the video. “I will provide more updates in the coming days as we work together to make America great again for everyone — and I mean everyone.”

Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images