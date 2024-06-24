How to watch the Trump-Biden presidential debate, including Columbus-area watch parties

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump's first debate is set for Thursday at 9 p.m., an unusually early date for a pre-election showdown.

The debate, hosted by CNN in its Atlanta studio, will air on CNN and on other broadcast, streaming and cable networks. Central Ohio political groups are also hosting a handful of watch parties across the region.

Here's what you need to know about watching the first presidential debate:

When is the first Biden-Trump debate?

The first presidential debate of 2024 will take place June 27, 2024.

What time is the debate?

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the debate?

CNN will air the debate on its main network as well as on CNN International, CNN en Espanol, CNN Max. It will also stream on CNN.com without a cable login required. USA TODAY will simulcast the debate on its YouTube channel.

Networks are not allowed to add commentary during the debate, but many have planned programs before and after with their analysis.

Fox News said in a news release it will present "extensive live coverage" of the debate across all its key platforms. It will also air preview commentary starting at 7 p.m. and commentary after the debate at 11 p.m.

ABC plans to air the debate on ABC and ABC News Live. The debate will also air on Hulu, with ABC's commentary before and after.

What's different about this year's debate?

Historically, presidential debates were organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates and presented by various broadcasters. This year the candidates decided to opt for two network-produced debates this year instead.

ABC will host the second one later this year.

Are there debate watch parties around Columbus?

Local Democratic and Republican are hosting debate watch parties Thursday:

The Franklin County Democratic Party is hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. at The Reach clubhouse located at 644 Chlois Lane in downtown Columbus.

The Franklin County Republican Party lists one on its website at Flanagan’s Pub in Blacklick located at 3001 Reynoldsburg – New Albany Road starting at 8 p.m.

The Licking County Republican Party announced on Facebook it is hosting one at 7:30 at The Trout Club in Newark, located at 2250 Horns Hill Road NE.

The Pickaway County Republican Party announced on Facebook its watch party at Gibby’s Sports Bar in Circleville, located at 126 W Main St.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Union County Republican Party announced its watch party that will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Grainery in Plain City, located at 138 W Main St.

