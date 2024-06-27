President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will square off Thursday night in a televised presidential debate, the first of the 2024 election.

The "CNN Presidential Debate" will air Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Pacific on CNN or simulcast on USA TODAY. You can watch the debate between Trump and Biden at the embedded video at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

The presidential debate held in Atlanta and moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will feature a few rules differing from previously-held debates, including no live audience, and that all microphones will be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

Biden is the Democratic nominee running for a second term. Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee, and will be officially nominated at the Republican National Convention, held this year in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent candidate, did not qualify for the debate and will not join Trump and Biden on stage.

Want daily politics news in your inbox? Subscribe to OnPolitics for presidential debate takeaways and everything to know about the election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Trump, Biden debate live in 'CNN Presidential Debate'