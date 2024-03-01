WATCH: Tourists in Colombia left hanging after helicopter plummets shortly after takeoff

A short flight to a luxurious dinner experience became a nightmare for four tourists and two crew members on board a helicopter in Colombia, where it spiraled out of control shortly after taking off from a rooftop.

The helicopter, a Bell 206 chopper, had six people on board at the time of the crash in Medellín, Colombia, on Monday.

The tourist helicopter was only airborne for approximately 10 seconds, before it dropped and became wedged between a building and a red telephone pole.

Medellín's Mayor, Fico Gutiérrez, confirmed on X that everyone survived the crash.

A helicopter hangs from the roof of a building after crashing due to strong winds, according to authorities, in Medellín, Colombia.

A helicopter came crashing down moments after taking off in Colombia.

Video from inside the helicopter showed the terrifying moments the chopper lost control and became wedged.

"Dad, I just got into a helicopter crash," one passenger said in a phone call to his father. "I'm stuck in a building, and I'm really high up. I love you and I just wanted to say thank you for everything."

"I'm stuck between a telephone pole," he said. "I'm going to live through this."

According to the Medellín Disaster Risk Management Administrative Department, 70 emergency personnel worked to save the trapped helicopter passengers.

"We managed to rescue all the occupants of the aircraft alive," the department wrote in a translated X post.





